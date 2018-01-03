Akshay Kumar, since last few years, is not only doing some amazing films but also cementing his position in top 5 stars of this era. From thrillers like Baby and Airlift, social-dramas like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman, pure entertainers like Housefull 3 and Jolly LLB 2 – he has the most interesting films lined up for future. Padman, 2.0 and Gold – three movies guaranteeing entertainment.

Let’s analyze all the three films of Akshay Kumar along with asking a tough question towards the end.

Padman

Akshay Kumar as Arunachalam Muruganantham aka Padman in the film is not the superhero you expect but he’s surely the superhero we deserve. Post fighting the sanitation issues in remote areas of the country, Akshay Kumar is back with another movie tackling another social issue. Portraying the man who created pads for women in his village, Akshay has already created the curiosity among the general audience. Slated to release on Republic Day this year, the movie will face a tough competition from Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary.

2.0

Sequel to Rajinikanth’s blockbuster movie Robot, 2.0 will have Akshay Kumar in a negative avatar. Playing a scientist who faces a structural deformity due to a failed experiment, Akshay is all set to woo his fans in this multi-starrer shot-in-IMAX-3D film.

Trending

Gold

This Akshay Kumar starrer is about India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games in London. It will release on the Independence Day, 2018. It also marks the first association between Akshay and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. To be directed by Reema Kagti, Gold will also introduce actress Mouni Roy into Bollywood.

Which of these 3 Akshay Kumar films are you most desperately waiting for? Vote your opinion and do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.