The makers of the upcoming sports drama Gold starring Akshay Kumar have not just done a remarkable job at promoting the film but also registered the relevance of the film’s release date with the special act.

After 70 years of winning free India’s first Gold, the nation has is celebrating the special day today by turning the iconic landmarks across the nation into the Golden colour for the first time.

On the 70th anniversary of India winning its first gold medal, the nation has turned GOLD!
In order to celebrate the iconic day, six cities across the nation turned into Golden colour. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, Statue Circle in Jaipur, PVR Plaza Connaught place in Delhi, Prinsep Ghat in Kolkata, JK Temple in Kanpur And Magarpatta city in Pune turned Golden.

Actor Akshay Kumar was in Delhi at the PVR Plaza at Connaught place along with Mouni Roy, director Reema Kagti and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal went to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to celebrate the day.

The makers and the stars posted a letter on their social handles informing about India turning Golden.

The sports drama is one of the most awaited films of the year.

The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era.

It marks the Bollywood debut of actress Mouni Roy opposite Akshay Kumar.

It not only marks the first ever association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar but also is the debut of TV sensation Mouni Roy.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, the film promises power packed performances by an ensemble cast.

It’s produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti and is all set to release on the 15th August 2018.

