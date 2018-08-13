The makers of the upcoming sports drama Gold starring Akshay Kumar have not just done a remarkable job at promoting the film but also registered the relevance of the film’s release date with the special act.

After 70 years of winning free India’s first Gold, the nation has is celebrating the special day today by turning the iconic landmarks across the nation into the Golden colour for the first time.

In order to celebrate the iconic day, six cities across the nation turned into Golden colour. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, Statue Circle in Jaipur, PVR Plaza Connaught place in Delhi, Prinsep Ghat in Kolkata, JK Temple in Kanpur And Magarpatta city in Pune turned Golden.

#MumbaiTurnsGold Celebrate the 70th anniversary of our first Gold medal victory at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus today. Thank you @Central_Railway for commemorating this important occasion in India’s sporting history #IndiaTurnsGold pic.twitter.com/r3PQz49tqr — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 12, 2018

#AhmedabadTurnsGold

A view to behold as the Sabarmati Riverfront turns Gold, do go have a look to believe it. #IndiaTurnsGold pic.twitter.com/osdqiOEV7v — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 12, 2018

#PuneTurnsGold

The cosmopolitan Magarpatta City turns Gold on this iconic day marking 70 years of India’s first Gold 🏅. #IndiaTurnsGold pic.twitter.com/R66TjHfFTm — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 12, 2018

#JaipurTurnsGold

The Pink City has a beautiful GOLDEN hue today as the Statue Circle turns Gold. #IndiaTurnsGold pic.twitter.com/TzrUYz0baR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 12, 2018

#KanpurTurnsGold

Here is the beautiful view of the JK Temple turning Gold today with support from @JagranNews #IndiaTurnsGold pic.twitter.com/YQuLkrZwz8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 12, 2018

#KolkataTurnsGold

Watch the Prinsep Ghat turn Gold today to unite for our first Gold medal victory. @t2telegraph #IndiaTurnsGold pic.twitter.com/guCZWhsc3j — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 12, 2018

Actor Akshay Kumar was in Delhi at the PVR Plaza at Connaught place along with Mouni Roy, director Reema Kagti and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal went to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to celebrate the day.

The makers and the stars posted a letter on their social handles informing about India turning Golden.

Tomorrow is the day, 70 years ago India won it’s first Gold medal as a free nation! I take immense pride in sharing, in this honour, landmark locations across India will be turning Gold tomorrow 7 pm onwards. Join us and unite for India’s first Gold. #IndiaTurnsGold #UniteForGold pic.twitter.com/nxjDHgyK5k — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 11, 2018

The sports drama is one of the most awaited films of the year.

The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era.

It marks the Bollywood debut of actress Mouni Roy opposite Akshay Kumar.

It not only marks the first ever association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar but also is the debut of TV sensation Mouni Roy.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, the film promises power packed performances by an ensemble cast.

It’s produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti and is all set to release on the 15th August 2018.