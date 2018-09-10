Akshay Kumar Turned 51 Yesterday & Bollywood Just Couldn’t Keep Calm!

From wooing the audience with his stunts in Khiladi to making the audience laugh with comedy films like Hera Pheri and Housefull and to leaving film buffs with a social message through Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and PadMan, actor Akshay Kumar, who turned 51 on Sunday, has had a well-rounded career, which is on a roll.

Having started his career in the 1990s, Akshay has featured in more than hundred films and has a huge fan following all over the world.

In 2001, Akshay got married to former actor Twinkle Khanna, the daughter of veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Together, they have two children — son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

The actor has experminted with all kinds of genres in his over two decade-long career in Bollywood. Wishing the versatile actor on his special day, members of the film fraternity doled out heartfelt social media posts for him.

Here’s what the celebrities wrote:

Madhuri Dixit: Happiest birthday wishes to you, Mr Khiladi Akshay Kumar! Have a great day and an amazing year ahead. Lots of love.

Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar. May you continue to win hearts on and off screen! Wishing you a lot more success this coming year! Lots of love, health and happiness always! Also, can’t wait for the “2 Point 0” teaser

Abhishek Bachchan: Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to an all round great guy. Akshay Kumar, happy happy birthday Akki bhaiya

Hrithik Roshan: Happy birthday Akshay Kumar. Wish you a year just as super as you. All my love!

Shahid Kapoor: Happy happy birthday @akshaykumar keep inspiring. We love you.

Bhumi Pednekar: Here’s wishing the man who is a great inspiration,a humanitarian ,the kindest,nicest and happiest Akshay Kuamr sir a very Happy birthday. May this year be full of all things amazing,tons of success and love.

Bobby Deol: Happy happy birthday Akshay Bhaiya

Amit Sadh: Happy Birthday Tapan Babu!

Farhan Akhtar: Udee baba Tapan da.. Akshay Kumar .. beesh you a berry berry happy borthday .. love and best wishes always.

Mouni Roy: Happy happy birthday to our super human, the Superman with a beautiful humble heart. Akshay Kumar sir, may your days always be filled with joyous songs, happy dances and unconventional jumps. Happy birthday.

Rajpal Yadav: Wishing a very happy birthday to the very versatile Akshay Kumar. God bless you with lots of happiness and love

Pulkit Samrat: Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar sir. You’ll always remain our Khiladi No.1

Maniesh Paul: Happy birthday to the man who inspires me no end…the energy, the positivity, the hard work, the never give up attitude Akshay Kumar sir. Stay blessed sir. Keep shining and rising.