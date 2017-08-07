Akshay Kumar: “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Isn’t Just About Preaching”

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Shree Narayan Singh’s directorial venture Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The film is in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

The Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation initiated Swachhathon – Swachh Bharat Hackathon, a six part cleanliness drive that invites and encourages the youth of our country to share innovative ideas on sanitation and win prizes. The contest started on August 2nd, 2017 and will go on until August 25th, 2017. It invites entries in six categories – Monitoring Usage Of Toilets, Behavioural Change, Toilet Technology, Operation and Maintenance of School Toilets, Technological Solutions for Safe Disposal of Menstrual Waste and Early Decomposition of Faecal Matter.

Commenting on the same, V Radha, Joint Secretary, Ministry for Drinking Water and Sanitation stated, “These are some of our real problems. The government understands the power of the people and we’re looking out for ideas in innovation in toilet technology.”

The ministry has organized a curtain raiser on the 11th of August, shortlisted participants will be called for a demo to Delhi post-August 25th, 2017 and the finalists will compete on September 8th, 2017.

Akshay Kumar, who interacted with various groups over the Swachh Bharat movement, stated, “The youth is here to make a difference, they are all about improving and empowering. It is good to see and hear how many great young and professional minds are setting about making the change.”

“This isn’t a cause just for villages. There are students, especially girls, who have to drop out of schools purely because of the lack of toilets and sanitation. It’s so sad that in this day and age hygiene is a major concern in this country, and that we are losing out on women becoming more educated for reasons beyond their control,” the actor added.

“This film isn’t just about preaching ‘You should have a toilet, go make one’. The story encourages to teach elders and backward societies that having a toilet is not taboo; it will not only keep women safer and more comfortable but most importantly, it will save lives. People don’t understand the number of children that die every year from fecal diseases because of lack of toilets and sanitation. This film is not the answer, it is merely a stepping stone to the change that’s needed,” Akshay concluded.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, KriArj Entertainment, Neeraj Pandey, Plan C Studios, Cape of Good Films LLP and Abundantia Entertainment, Toilet Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film will release in cinemas on 11th August 2017.