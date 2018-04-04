Akshay Kumar To Fund Mumbai Toilet Thanks To Twinkle Khanna’s Tweet

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Yuva Sena President Aditya Thackeray on Tuesday inaugurated a public toilet, fully funded by the actor following a tweet from wife Twinkle Khanna, at the famed Juhu Beach.
The bio-toilet, costing around a million rupees, was handed over to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
“Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet,” said Twinkle’s sarcastic tweet on August 19 last year, showing a picture of a man defecating in public.
Though the tweet evoked mixed reactions, with many complaining about her lack of compassion for the poor, it spurred the action hero Akshay into serious activity and he decided to fund a bio-toilet complex at the beach.
The toilet has a running water facility and separate enclosures for men and women.
Akshay described the effort as a small contribution on his part to our dear city… but just the beginning which is expected to be a boon to several thousands of locals and tourists who throng Juhu beach daily.
Aditya Thackeray lauded the initiative after Akshay’s free self-defense classes for women, 100 sanitary pad vending machines and other social contributions.