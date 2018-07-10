Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Monday began shooting for “Housefull 4“, the fourth film in Sajid Nadiadwala’s comedy franchise.

Actor Bobby Deol, the latest addition to the franchise, announced the commencement of the shoot for the film on his Twitter account.

Happy about joining the cast of the film, Bobby tweeted a photo of himself with actor Riteish Deshmukh and Akshay, and wrote: “Do I foresee crazy times ahead? Yes, it is time for ‘Housefull 4’.”

Akshay too shared the same picture on his Twitter account.

It’s time to be a Silver Fox, break @thedeol‘s funny bone and play every game under the sun with my buddy @RiteishD!! Because the Boyz are Back with 4 Times the Fun 👊🏼 #HouseFull4 pic.twitter.com/8voIuPdd2E — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 9, 2018

The movie is being directed by Sajid Khan.