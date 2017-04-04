Akshay Kumar Starrer Padman’s Overseas & Theatrical Rights Sold Already!

Yes! You heard it right. The overseas and theatrical rights for Akshay Kumar’s next, titled Padman have already been sold and that too for a whooping number. If reports are to be believed, the distribution rights have been picked up by Sony for a huge price.

According to a report in DNA, after having seen a few rushes of the film, Sony has approached for the film’s rights since they were highly impressed with the outcome.

The film is Twinkle’s maiden production and stars her husband Akshay along with Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. Akshay is currently shooting for the film in Madhya Pradesh along with Radhika while Sonam will be joining the shoot later. After being finalized for Padman, Sonam shared the news on Twitter and Instagram, saying she is “thrilled” to be a part of the film that also stars Akshay Kumar. “Thrilled to be a part of this prestigious project. R. Balki, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, ‘Pad Man‘,” she wrote.

This will be the second time that Akshay and Sonam will be seen sharing screen space together. The two have previously worked in the 2011 film “Thank You” directed by Anees Bazmee.

Padman is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is known as India’s Menstruation Man.

Directed by R. Balki, the film is inspired by Padma Shri awardee Arunachalam Muruganantham, and will chronicle his journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.

Talking about the film, she said: “Padman‘ is something which is a very important topic and I am just glad to be a part of a project that’s bringing awareness.”

Padman is slated to release on Republic day weekend, next year. Apart from that,in 2018, the Khiladi Kumar will be having 3 releases which includes Neeraj Pandey’s Crack, Reema Kagti’s Gold which will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment (releasing on 15th August) and Mogul which will be the biopic of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar.

Yesterday itself, picture of Akshay signing Mogul along with Bhushan Kumar had surfaced on the internet.