Akshay Kumar Starrer Gold & Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India Similar? Reema Kagti Breaks The Silence!

Khiladi Akshay Kumar is at an all time high, with his latest PadMan, he proves that he can do any role thrown at him. PadMan was a hit at the box office and went on to collect a massive total of 78.95 crores. He will next be seen in Reema Kagti’s Independence Day release Gold. Looking at the official poster and story line of the movie many people drew comparisons to Shimit Amin’s Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De India.

Both Chak De India and Gold deal with the same sport that is Hockey. Although Reema cleared the air in an interview with Masala saying, “Just because hockey is the sport at the backdrop of my film it will be compared with Chak De. But why can’t two films on the same sport co-exist? Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan and Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story are based on cricket. But they are very different films. There is room for two films based on a game of hockey as well.”

Gold is based on the story of India winning its first Gold medal in the 1948 Olympics. Revealing the motivation to make this film Reema added, “I was always interested in the great sports films. I can watch them over and over again. And I wanted to direct a sports film. It wasn’t until my friend the lyricist-writer Ankur Tiwari shared the idea of a film on a historic hockey match that India played at the 1948 Olympics and brought home India’s first gold medal, that I finally got down to doing my own sports film.”

Interestingly Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh also deals with hockey but is based on the life of Olympian Sandeep Singh. The Olympian also trained Akshay for his role in Gold.

Gold release on August 15, 2018.