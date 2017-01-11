Sonam Kapoor ‘thrilled’ to star in ‘Pad Man’

SHARE

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Pad Man, which will be directed by R. Balki, will have Sonam Kapoor as the leading lady. This will be the second time that Akshay and Sonam will be seen sharing screen space together. The two have previously worked in the 2011 film Thank You directed by Anees Bazmee.


Sonam shared the news on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, saying she is “thrilled” to be a part of the film. “Thrilled to be a part of this prestigious project. R. Balki, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, ‘Pad Man‘,” she wrote.

Paparazzi spotted Sonam yesterday at Balki’s office and since then we wondered the purpose of the meet! Until, Sonam officially revealed the news!

Here are few pictures for you:

Pad Man” is said to be a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, and will chronicle his journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.

