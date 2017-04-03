The announcement of Mogul — the Gulshan Kumar story, the biopic on the emperor of music, which sees Akshay Kumar play the title role, is creating a lot of excitement. Both for Bhushan Kumar and Akshay, this film has enormous sentimental value.

While Akshay had instantly given his nod for the film, the formal agreement with T-Series was yet to be inked as Akshay was away shooting his next. Bhushan was delighted when Akshay called him over to Indore (where he is currently shooting) and suggested that they do the formal signing in front of the famous 300-year-old Lord Shiva temple in Maheshwar.

Catch the picture right here –

It is a well-known fact that Gulshan Kumar was a devout follower of Shiva. The signing was done in the early hours of the morning and Bhushan was accompanied by the film’s writer -director Subhash Kapoor and co-producer Vikram Malhotra.

Talking from Indore, Bhushan said, “Signing my father’s biopic inside a Shiv temple was surreal. I could feel my father’s presence with me sitting there next to the idol with Akshayji. I have no words to express what I felt.”

Talking about casting Akki, Bhushan Kumar said at Noor‘s event, “Akshay is the apt choice for the role because he has many similarities with my father. Both are Punjabis and believes in Vaishno Devi. There are more similarities like this which you will see in the film.”

Speaking about the film he said: “It is an emotional film for us. We are all attached to this story because it is a story of my father. Whoever has been associated with the film be it Akshay or Subhash Kapoor all are emotional about the project.”

Known for helping the music industry boom in later 1980s and early 1990s, Gulshan Kumar was murdered in 1997.