Akshay Kumar Talks About MOHRA’s Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast Song

Akshay Kumar was present at the song launch of the recreated version of his popular song “Tu cheez badi hai mast mast” which will now feature in upcoming film Machine.

Machine features Mustafa and Kiara Advani. The original song was picturised on Akshay and Raveena Tandon for the film Mohra.

Asked how his interaction was with Raveena on the set, Akshay said, “It’s a 22-year-old film. How can I remember all these things? However, it was a great honour working with Raveena. We have done so many films and songs together and ‘Tip tip barsa pani’ is still one of my favourites. Almost all our films were hits, so it was a great experience.”

Akshay, 49, also shared his memories related to “Tu cheez badi hai mast mast”. He remembered that he and Raveena used to rehearse the moves on the spot and act it.