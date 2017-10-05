Actor Akshay Kumar has acknowledged the hard work of the sweepers, garbage and sewer cleaners among many others and has called them the country’s “cleaning soldiers”.

Akshay on Thursday shared a minute-long video on Twitter.

“Salute to these dedicated yet unequipped soldiers,” a line in the video read.

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor captioned the video: “A job well done which we usually forget to acknowledge..serving the country in their own way, my salute to these ‘Cleaning Soldiers Of India’.”

Akshay will next be seen in Padman and Gold. Padman is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented cost-effective sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas. If there is one actor who can attempt a film on such topic, it’s Akshay Kumar. He has turned the tables in his favour since his dull phase. There were reports that he finished the shoot of Padman in 37 days and we are sure he has given every of his last blood, sweat, and tear. The film is being directed by R. Balki and produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna.

The film is being helmed by R. Balki and also features actresses Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

Gold, backed by Excel Entertainment and directed by Reema Kagti, is about India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games in London. It will release on Independence Day, 2018.

The movie marks the first association between Akshay and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It will also introduce actress Mouni Roy into Bollywood.