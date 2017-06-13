Akshay Kumar & Rajinikanth’s 2.0 Hindi’s theatrical Rights Sold For A Massive Price

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is one of the most awaited films of 2018. A sequel to 2011’s Robot, the film will have Akshay play the lead antagonist in the film.

Slated to hit the theaters in January 2018, the film is being touted to be a big box-office stunner considering the huge star powers.

Recently, a few leaked pictures of the film surfaced online where we saw Amy Jackson in a robotic avatar and also Rajinikanth in a fight sequence. These stills have proved that the film will be a notch higher than the first one for sure.

Coming to the film’s satellite and theatrical rights, the makers have been pushing hard considering the recent success of Baahubali 2. While they wished for a massive amount of 100 crores from distributors, we hear the Hindi version of the film has landed itself with an offer of 80 crores for theatrical rights.

Trending:

We have also heard that the satellite rights of the film have been picked up by Zee for a whopping 110 crores. This means the makers have already recovered close to 200 crores pre-release itself.

Reports suggest that 2.0 will surpass Baahubali 2 in terms of screen count and is expected to pull off massive business at the box office. Apparently, there will be as many as 7000 screens for the film’s release in India.

2.0 was earlier slated to release this year but got pushed to 2018. It is currently in its post-production phase.