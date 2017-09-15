Akshay Kumar promotes 5000 year old Ayurveda, breaks the internet

‘Desi’ is definitely in and none other than Akshay Kumar would agree. While his Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and Jolly LLB 2, both of which boasted of a ‘desi’ subject, went on to be 100 crore affairs this year, the same is happening in the world of internet as well. His latest advertisement where he is promoting ‘Ayurveda‘ has gone viral, what with over 12 million views already garnered.

This isn’t all as it is also sitting right at the top of the list if one looks at the Top-5 ads that have gone viral.

In the ad, where he features alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, he is promoting the message of ‘Sahi Ayurveda’. While he is being his natural best, what is remarkable is the way in which he presents how 5000-year-old Ayurvedic wisdom can well solve modern lifestyle problems.

There are quite a few other consumer product advertisements that feature in the list as well. However, Akshay Kumar’s advertisement pretty much sits at the top and that too by a big margin, hence breaking the internet in this particular space.

Apart from this, he has very interesting projects up his sleeves. Shankar’s magnum opus with Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson 2.0, a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham – Padman which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, the historic story of India’s first Olympic medal post their independence in Gold and biopic on Gulshan Kumar Mogul. Gold stars debutant Mouni Roy in a lead role. With this kind of lineup, it will not be difficult to say that he is the most profitable star Bollywood has right now. His film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has minted 133.60 crores at the box office becoming his highest grossing film ever!