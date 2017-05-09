National Award winning actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday put a smile on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face with the title of his next film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

He tweeted: “Met PM Narendra Modi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha‘. His smile at just the title made my day,” the actor wrote along with a photograph featuring him engrossed in conversation with Modi.

It was earlier said that the film was based on Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. But the film’s dialogue writers Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal told IANS that the movie was conceptualised much before Modi became the PM.

The movie delves on the need for toilets for sanitation in the country, and this message is conveyed via a love story.

Modi has been campaigning for the need for toilets in every home for better health and sanitation. In the film, Keshav (Akshay Kumar) and his wife Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar) will be seen in lead roles. Akshay’s last film Jolly LLB 2 had a solo release and the film managed to make i to the 100 crore club thanks to its content. One is expecting a similar fate for his next with Bhumi Pednekar.According to a recent announcement, the release of Toilet Ek Prem Katha has been pushed to 11th August, which is the same as Shah Rukh- Anushka Sharma starrer, The Ring. The clash has been confirmed and it will be interesting to see how both the films fare at the box office.

Currently, Akshay is busy shooting for his next, Padman with Sonam Kapoor. The film is being produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna. It also stars Radhika Apte in a key role.Padman is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is known as India’s Menstruation Man.Directed by R. Balki, the film is inspired by Padma Shri awardee Arunachalam Muruganantham, and will chronicle his journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.