Akshay Kumar, After So Many Hits, Is Still Clueless How Much To Charge For A Film

Akshay Kumar! One of the most hard-working actors in Bollywood industry. Turning a literal superhero (not your usual Batman, Superman kind) for his next Padman, Akshay has some issues about charging for a film.

We’ve seen Akshay Kumar coming on board as a producer for many of his films and taking his share as a profit percentage of the film. This profit sharing strategy was initiated because it was a safe deal for the makers. The stars could win big if the movie hits the jackpot and lose a little if it doesn’t work.

Akshay was seen talking about the same in a statement given to mid-day, “It became very difficult to quote the price, I don’t know what to charge because nobody can come to know what to charge. So the best way is that I make a film, don’t charge anything, film releases and whatever the earnings are, I take it.”

110+ films old Akshay Kumar stills find difficult to quote a price to the makers of the film, he added in his previous statement “You cannot quote a price on yourself to any producer.”

Trending

Akshay recently shared a couple of new posters of Padman on Twitter. In the first one, he is seen sporting a white kurta-pyjama and standing on a pile of cotton. Whereas in the second one we can clearly see the love in his eyes for cotton.

The caption on the first poster reads: “Superhero hai yeh pagla”.

The film is inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to make affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village. Padman also features Radhika Apte.

Apart from Padman, he will also be seen in 2.0, Gold, Mogul, Kesari and Housefull 4. Neeraj Pandey’s Crack was also on the cards, Akshay released its first poster too but off late we haven’t heard any updates on that.