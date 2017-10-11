Actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Karan Johar have joined hands for an upcoming film Kesari, based on the battle of Saragarhi, which is scheduled to hit the screens during Holi 2019.

Karan on Tuesday announced the news on Twitter.

He shared a poster which read: “Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar proudly present Kesari based on one of the bravest battles fought in India The Battle Of Saragarhi. Directed by Anurag Singh starring Akshay Kumar. Releasing Holi 2019.”

“Extremely excited to see this exceptional and brave story unfold! Akshay Kumar, Kesari. Holi 2019,” the filmmaker captioned the image.

Akshay too shared the same poster and tweeted that he is personally and emotionally excited about this film.

“A film I’m extremely excited about personally and emotionally…Kesari releasing Holi 2019,” Akshay captioned the image.

The movie is based on The Battle Of Saragarhi which is one of the most epic last stands in the history of war. It’s about 21 Sikhs facing an army of 1000s of men. The said war occurred on September 12, 1897 in Saragarhi in Tirah region of North-West Frontier Province, which is now in Pakistan.

Akshay before Kesari will also be seen in Gold & Padman. The Patiala shooting schedule of Gold concluded recently.

Akshay recently took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself getting into an aircraft. He described the Patiala schedule as fantastic.

“Another fantastic schedule of Gold ends in Patiala. So much love and warmth literally till the point of taking off…nothing but grateful,” he captioned the image.

Padman is a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantha, a man who created a revolution in the field of affordable menstrual hygiene. The film is being helmed by R. Balki and also features actresses Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.