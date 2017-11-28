Akshay Kumar To Join Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif At IFFI 2017 Closing Ceremony

The International Film Festival of India entering its 48th edition promises to be the biggest extravaganza, celebrating the best films from India and across the globe.

It is a blockbuster year for IFFI 2017, as the Festival boasts of an impressive line-up of films and the biggest stars from various film industries, who will travel to the beach state of Goa to lend their support to the Festival.

Bolstering the fact that IFFI 2017 is truly power packed and star-studded one, the Festival has confirmed that superstar Akshay Kumar will also be one of the special guests at the closing ceremony of the Festival on 28th November 2017.

The Festival informed that the details of Akshay Kumar’s presence will be shared closer to the date. However, sources add that something special has been planned , drawing a close to one of India’s biggest and Asia’s oldest Film Festival.

The 48th IFFI will take place from the 20th to 28th of November, 2017 in the beach state of Goa.

Akshay said in a statement, “IFFI 2017 has truly left a mark and presented cinema lovers with the best in national and international cinema. I look forward to attending the closing and bidding farewell to our guests from around the world.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Padman which will release on 26th January 2018. Apart from this, the actor will be seen alongside Rajnikanth in 2.0 which is slated for an April release.