Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for the release of “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha“, says working with her co-actor Akshay Kumar in the film was a “delight”.

Talking about Akshay, Bhumi told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “He is fantastic. He is actually a delight to work with. ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha‘ has been one of the greatest experiences of my life and I definitely have to credit him and the core team for that.”

The 27-year-old actress says it felt like a long holiday while working for the film.

“It never felt that we are working, it was a like one long happy holiday. It felt like a bunch of very passionate people who have come together to have fun and everything else would just fall into place,” Bhumi added.

“Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” is reportedly inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A love story with a satirical flavour, the movie is directed by Shree Narayan Singh, and produced by Aruna Bhatia, Plan C Studios and Abundantia, and presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KriArj Entertainment.

It will be the first time that Akshay will be featuring in a film with the “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” star Bhumi. The project also marks Akshay and actor Anupam Kher’s 20th film together.

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is a satirical take on a battle against the age old tradition of open defecation in the country. From the panchayat to the sanitation department, from the role of the government to the superstitions of the villagers, from scams to the ethos, from first love to a matured romance.