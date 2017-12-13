Akshay Kumar Has This IMPORTANT Work Before Celebrating Twinkle Khanna’s Birthday

We all know that Akshay Kumar is a man of responsibilities and he knows how to juggle between his work commitments and family.

Although, Akshay is a busy man since he shoots 3-4 films in a year, he takes out time for his wife and children. He is also known to be so disciplined and he doesn’t even likes to work on Sundays too, as he thinks its family time.

Now, the Kumar family is planning a vacation for Twinkle Khanna’s birthday on December 29. The Housefull 3 actor has already planned his wife’s birthday in South Africa and it seems that it’s their favourite holiday destination. Last year too, they had gone there for Twinkle’s birthday. According to a report in Mid-Day, Akshay will be wrapping up the shoot of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge before he leaves for the vacation. He recently wrapped up the shoot of Reema Kagti’s Gold. Now, Akshay is free and he can spend some quality time with his family since his other films have some time to go on floors.

Akshay recently took to his Instagram account and announced the wrap of Gold in his own unique style. He wrote, “A good beginning makes a good ending…true story 🙃 It’s a wrap for GOLD, an incredible journey with a great team. See you at the movies 😉 #ItsAWrap #Gold.”

Speaking about his other films, Akshay is now all geared up for his January 2018 release, Padman which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.