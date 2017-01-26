Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has played different roles ranging from a gangster to a navyal officer in his career, says that rather than preparing for a role himself, he believes in the director’s preparation.

“I don’t prepare myself for any role. I think my directors prepare more than me. I believe that I would not be able to compete with my director’s preparation because he is doing one film a year while I am doing more. Therefore, my common sense says that I only follow his preparation of the role for me. I don’t act smart in front of my director,” Akshay said at the press conference of “Jolly LLB 2“ on Wednesday .

In the forthcoming film “Jolly LLB 2” Akshay plays a lawyer. The “Khiladi” star said director Subhash Kapoor had all the case files and had a clear idea how a courtroom should look like.

“Everything was prepared. I just followed what he said and make sure I excel in that That’s the only preparation I did,” he added.

The courtroom comedy-drama revolves around a struggling lawyer who wants to pursue his dream of becoming a big and famous lawyer.

The 49-year-old expressed that people haven’t lost faith in the judiciary but are disappointed due to the delay in making the judgement.

“Actually the problem lies in the time taken. But lawyers and judges are giving their level best. Math says there are more than 3 crore cases which are pending because there are only 21,000 judges,” he said.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film, which is a sequel to 2013 film “Jolly LLB“, which had Arshad Warsi playing the titular role, is scheduled to release on February 10.