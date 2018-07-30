Akshay Kumar Has A ‘See How We Became Stars’ Moment With Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actors have over the time demolished the myth of ego clashes or rivalry issues amongst themselves, although contradictions still exist. One of the unusual, yet admirable relation can be seen between our Rowdy Rathore Akshay Kumar and Bajirao Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar vibe pretty well and they’re hooting for each other at all times. Ranveer had previously also expressed his wish to be an actor like Akshay, and how enlightened he felt when the later complimented his hairstyle the time when Ranveer was a kid and got the chance to be on the sets of one of Akshay’s movie. AK also took to twitter to wish Ranveer on his birthday this year. “One word that comes to mind for Ranveer: Dynamite. Dynamic personality and vibes which always make you smile. Wishing you a very happy birthday and an explosive year ahead,” Akshay tweeted.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Ranveer spoke how they both have fun together and encourage one another. “Once I was having dinner with Akshay Kumar, and he said, Tu soch sakta hai kitne badi baat hai, ki hum jaise do log actor ban gaye,” he shared.

It’s great to have such friends who support each other even after they are competitors on the work front. At the same time, isn’t it inspiring to see such successful actors being so down to earth and positive towards their career? Akshay and Ranveer are giving us total friendship goals and we can’t help but take notes from the duo and their admiring relation.