Akshay Kumar Groves To The New Version Of ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ Song

“Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast” is from the 1994 film Mohra. The original track was picturised on Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar and was sung by Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

A revamped version of this famous track has been sung by Udit Narayan with Neha Kakkar for the forthcoming film Machine. Akshay launched the song with the film’s lead cast Mustafa and Kiara Advani.

Akki shook legs on the revamped version at the event.

Take a look at the video:

“Machine” stars Kiara Advani and Mustafa, son of Abbas Burmawala of Abbas-Mustan duo. The film is said to be a romantic thriller.