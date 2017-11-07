Akshay Kumar Finally Reveals Why Padman & 2.0 Will Never Clash

We had earlier informed you about Akshay Kumar’s Padman will not release in April 2018 but in January 2018. Not only Padman but also his movie 2.0 too is releasing in January 2018.

Soon after Akshay had made an official announcement about the new release date of Padman, everyone was in a state of shock as for the first time people will witness this unusual clash at the box office.

The most surprising thing is that Akshay is featuring in both the films. Till now, no one had clarified the rumours about both the movies. But now, the Aitraaz actor has finally spoken about it. In an interview with Mid-Day, Akshay said, “Why would I clash with my own film? It will be either Padman or 2.0.” Putting all the rumours to rest, Akshay finally reveals that both the movies won’t clash on the big screen. He further added, “While Padman is a film that I have produced, 2.0 belongs to Shankar, Rajinikanth and Lyca Productions. They will decide whether they want to release the film on Republic Day. If they do, I will postpone Padman and if they don’t, I will go ahead.”

There are speculations being made that Shankar won’t release his movie on January 25 as the movie is still in the post-production and the team has not yet done with the VFX work too. Though, there’s no official announcement yet. But according to Deccan Chronicle, Lyca Productions creative head Raju Mahalingam said, “As of now, the release date of the film is January 25. No change in that.” He also said that 2.0 will be targeting at least 10000 screens, making it one of the widest release after Baahubali: The Conclusion. He added, “The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and in foreign languages after the Indian release.”

Now, let’s wait and watch what really happens!