Actor Akshay Kumar is proud about getting selected as an honorary ambassador for Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation.

The Gold actor took to Instagram and wrote: “Happy and proud to be the Honorary Ambassador of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation. Keep up the good work, Vinamra Shastri. We ought to live by Shastriji’s ‘Jai jawan jai kisan’ motto for our great nation.”

Along with the post, Akshay shared a picture of himself with the grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in the fourth instalment of comedy franchise Housefull and Anurag Singh directorial Kesari.