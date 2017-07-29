Kolkata-based Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise Bengal Warriors on Friday announced a partnership with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

With the new partnership with the Bollywood actor, Bengal Warriors will bring in a breath of fresh air and positivity packed with a stronger team, the franchise said in a release.

Speaking about partnering with Akshay Kumar, Warriors CEO Sandip Tarkas said: “There couldn’t be a better partner than Akshay Kumar who apart from being a versatile actor is also known for his extreme fitness routines.”

“This ownership will certainly boost the morale and energy of the team which will help all the players put their best foot forward.

Akshay said, “I have always believed that sport plays a key role in shaping one’s personality and health. I have admired how Star Sports has helped make kabaddi so popular across the length and breadth of India and I am delighted to partner with Future Group (Warriors’ owner) to promote a homegrown sport like kabaddi.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, a film which is aimed at spreading awareness about the issue of open defecation in India. Talking about his film in a press conference in Mumbai, the actor said, “The film was initially titled Sandas Ek Prem Katha and then it was changed to Toilet. I would like to say that this is a love story between Keshav and Jaya. Toilet plays the backdrop. It’s based on a true story.”

The movie is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and the actor is eager to screen it for the PM. When asked if he has any plans to especially screen it for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akshay replied, “I’d love to but he looks after the whole country which is more important than watching a film.” The actor further informed that they have already applied for tax exemption for the film.