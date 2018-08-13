Akshay Kumar Confirms Hera Pheri 3 – Is It More Exciting Than Housefull 4?

During the promotions of Gold, Akshay Kumar confirmed that he would soon start shooting for the third instalment of Hera Pheri franchise, and is looking forward to portraying the character of Raju once again in Hera Pheri 3.

The superstar also revealed that he will be mixing up his genre from here-on by doing social films, comedies as well as action films to keep his fan-base happy. Directed by Indra Kumar, Hera Pheri 3 is expected to go on floors in the first half of 2019 with the principal cast, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suneil Shetty.

The announcement has taken the social media by storm as Hera Pheri is undoubtedly one of the most loved franchises of India. The first instalment of the film released in 1999 and proved to be a surprise hit. The second part of the franchise titled Phir Hera Pheri proved to be a bumper opener at the Box-Office and was termed a super-hit. Almost 13 years after that, the third instalment of the film is finally being made which has proved to be a relief for all the fans. This also makes Akshay Kumar one of the very few Indian stars to lead two franchises i.e. Housefull and Hera Pheri. Coincidentally, both the films fall under the comic space. In-fact, there are reports in the trade going around that Akshay Kumar might return to the Welcome Franchise as well, however there is nothing official about the same yet.

It is good to see Kumar, who off-late has been doing a lot of social drama’s, back in the comic space, which is his forte as an actor. Both Hera Pheri 3 and Housefull 4 are massive films for Khiladi that are expected to set the Box-Office on fire. While a set of people on social media are excited for Housefull given the fact that it marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Sajid Khan after hit films like Hey Baby, Housefull and Housefull 2, another section of people are just excited with the fact that Akshay Kumar is back in the Hera Pheri franchise. The reincarnation angle makes Housefull 4 an extremely unique project whereas the continuity factor makes Hera Pheri 3 a film to watch-out for. Housefull 4 is set to release on Diwali next year, however the producers are yet to announce the release date of Hera Pheri 3. The speculations are rife that it might hit the big screen during the Christmas 2019 weekend.