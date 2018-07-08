Akshay Kumar Brings In A Romantic Chartbuster Naino Ne Baandhi After Aaj Se Teri, Tere Sang Yaara & Soch Na Sake

Akshay Kumar’s rendezvous with romantic numbers continues yet again with Gold. There was a time when he was focusing a lot on dance numbers or ‘masala’ outings when it came to the music of his films. However, of late he has been ensuring that regardless of the genre of his films, there is at least one major soulful melody finding a place right at the top of the soundtrack.

The story is now repeating itself with Gold as well which has kick-started its musical campaign with ‘Naino Ne Baandhi’. Written and composed by Arko, the song has been rendered by Yasser Desai who has yet again done a very good job with his stint behind the mike. Moreover, his voice is suiting Akshay Kumar as well which further brings in the relatability factor.

Says a close associate of the actor, “It is a known fact that he has very good taste in music. Whenever he listens to a good song, he procures it and then ensures that it is used in the right film for a right situation. Over the last few years, he has put together a repertoire of sorts when it comes to music across genres. However, romantic melodies are some of his favorites.”

No wonder, the moment Akshay heard ‘Naino Ne Baandhi’, he was sold with the idea of bringing it in Gold. The number sees the actor serenading Mouni Roy who plays his wife in the sports drama. The visuals too comprise of mild ‘nok-jhonk’ between the married couple and is a montage sequence of sorts, which is on the same lines as quite a few similar songs that Akshay has featured in the last few years.

“Yes, the song is right up there when compared to many other recent chartbusters featuring Akshay,” an observer adds, “We saw that with ‘Aaj Se Teri’ [PadMan] earlier this year. A couple of years back even ‘Tere Sang Yaara’ [Rustom] and ‘Soch Na Sake’ [Airlift], both of which were set in the same mood, stage and setting, turning out to be chartbusters as well.”

With the song just been unveiled, one now waits to see if this one too adds on to the list and strikes gold. Pun intended!

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder