Akshay Kumar Becomes The Brand Ambassador Of A Real Estate Company

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been roped in as the brand ambassador of a real estate developer Lodha Group.

The company on Monday also released a global advertising campaign “Come home to the best, Come Home to Lodha”, which was shot at actual locations of Lodha projects, and features Akshay, read a statement.

“It gives me great pleasure to partner with Lodha Group, which is changing the way people are living in India today. The brand has worked relentlessly since the last three decades to bring luxury and highest quality of services, irrespective of the price,” Akshay said.