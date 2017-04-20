Actor Akshay Kumar, says he was honoured to launch a book written by IPS officer K. Vijay Kumar on executed bandit Veerappan.

Akshay on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself along with Vijay Kumar.

“Honoured to be a part of the book launch of the man whom I consider a legend, K. Vijay Kumar Veerappan Chasing The Brigand – a must read!” Akshay captioned the image.

On Wednesday, Akshay was present to show his support to security agencies by attending the launch of a book, “Veerappan – Chasing the Brigand”, in Mumbai. The book has been penned by K. Vijay Kumar.

K. Vijay Kumar is a former officer in the Indian Police Service and was the Chief of the Special Task Force that was behind the killing of the notorious bandit Veerappan during Operation Cocoon of 2004.

Akshay was last seen in Jolly LLB 2 which entered the 100 crore club and was a successful affair at the box office. He later played an extended cameo in Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana, which performed moderately well at the domestic market.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for Pad Man along with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

The film is based on the life of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who made low-cost sanitary pad making machine and innovated grass-roots mechanisms for generating awareness about traditional unhygienic practices around menstruation in rural India. Pad Man is directed by R. Balki, who previously helmed movies like Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitabh and Ki And Ka. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna under her banner ‘Mrs Funnybones Movies’.

Akshay will next be seen in Toilet – Ek Prem Katha opposite Bhumi Pednekar which will release on 11th August. The movie will clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next.