Akshay Kumar apologises for holding the National Flag upside down

Akshay Kumar made headlines recently for holding the Indian National Flag upside down while cheering for the ‘Women in Blue’ at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. At a press conference to promote his forthcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in Mumbai yesterday, the actor apologised for his unintentional mistake.

When asked about the same, Akshay said, “I was unfurling the flag at that time and it was upside down. I was trying to steady it and hold it right but someone from behind clicked the photo. I didn’t even realize. If you watch it on television, you will see I am holding it right. Still, if I have hurt someone’s sentiments, I apologise to them.”

This is not the first time Akshay Kumar is apologising for the incident. He had earlier tweeted an apology which read, “Extending my sincerest apology for violating the code of conduct for the tricolor. Didn’t mean to offend anyone, the picture has been removed.”

Akshay Kumar is known for being a patriot. Time and again, he has stood up for causes supporting the nation and has also launched the app ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ through which people can make donations to the families of soldiers of the Indian Army. His previous films Airlift and Rustom also have a patriotic flavour and the latest one is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, a film which is aimed at spreading awareness about the issue of open defecation in India. Talking about his film in the press conference, the actor said, “The film was initially titled Sandas Ek Prem Katha and then it was changed to Toilet. I would like to say that this is a love story between Keshav and Jaya. Toilet plays the backdrop. It’s based on a true story.”

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha releases on 11th August.