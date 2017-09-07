The website www.bharatkeveer.gov.in, saw a record windfall recently, with CEO’s and corporate honchos pledging approximately 6.5 crores towards the families of martyred soldiers.

The website, that was launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs after a suggestion from Akshay Kumar, allows a direct fund transfer between a donor and the next of kin of a slain para military soldier on duty. The superstar recently made an appeal, at a global investor conference, titled India Rising, urging corporate and high profiles and high net worth individuals gathered there, to adopt martyrs of at least one state.

While Akshay Kumar pledged to donate for all martyrs in Maharashtra, producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment who has worked with Akshay Kumar on Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman stepped forward and pledged to support the families of martyred soldiers in Himachal Pradesh.

Within minutes over 6.5 crores was raised with other high profile individuals and corporates pledging their support -including stock giant Motilal Oswal ( Jammu Kashmir) , Vicky Oberoi (Andhra Pradesh), Industrialist Puneet Dalmia (Assam, Orissa and Tamil Nadu),Businessman Sameer Gehlaut ( Haryana), Kwality Milk( Rajasthan), with L&T announcing a donation of 50 lakhs in the corpus of the website.

When contacted said Prernaa Arora, “There are so many families, who have lost their breadwinners because these brave martyrs have fought for our country. I’m glad that we were able to ensure that over 60% of those listed on the website would get their target amount of help. It’s so commendable that Akshay Kumar has taken the initiative up and truly made a difference. He is an inspiration. I truly look up to him.”