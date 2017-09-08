Excel Entertainment’s upcoming film Gold starring Akshay Kumar and debutante Mouni Roy marks the occasion of Akshay Kumar’s 50th Birthday to unveil the poster of the film.

As the actor turns 50 on the 9th of September, the makers of his upcoming film Gold celebrate his turning Gold with the poster of the film which is also called Gold.

Take a look at the poster:

Akshay Kumar had started a countdown on Twitter mentioning the days, hours, weeks, months and decades that make the period of 50 years. The actor also shared the poster on Twitter saying, “Every cloud has a silver lining bt with ur love my clouds got a lining of Gold!As my age #TurnsGold,here’s the poster of a film close to my❤”

Gold will mark the first collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Excel Entertainment. The film stands to be the most ambitious film of Akshay Kumar’s life.

The producer of the film Farhan Akhtar also shared the poster saying, “#AkshayturnsGold in more ways than one.. Happy 50th in advance @akshaykumar love and best wishes always..”

Gold which is a sports film highlights the journey of the Hockey player Balbir Singh portrayed by Akshay Kumar who was a part of the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation.

Trending :

The film is set in the year 1948 and celebrates the dream of Balbir Singh that united the entire nation. The sports film evokes patriotism as the entire nation rooted for the Olympic win in 1948.

Gold releases on the 15th of August 2018, i.e. Independence day, thereby strengthening the feeling of unity amongst the Indians.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Productions, Gold is directed by Reema Kagti and is scheduled to release on 15th August, 2018.