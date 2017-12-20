Akshay & Bhumi’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Is 3rd On Bill Gates’ Inspiring Tweets In 2017

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter late Tuesday and listed seven inspiring tweets in 2017 and guess who was part of it? Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha made it to the third position on the list.

He tweeted, Toilet: A Love Story, a Bollywood romance about a newlywed couple, educated audiences about India’s sanitation challenge.”

3/ “Toilet: A Love Story,” a Bollywood romance about a newlywed couple, educated audiences about India’s sanitation challenge. https://t.co/TIRRmcamLy — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha focused on the sanitation problems faced by people in rural India. The film, which stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, not only had a social message for the country but also emphasized on the need of having toilet facilities in India.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is on the fifth position of highest grossing movies of this year. This film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and its plot revolves around Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

After this Akshay has many movies in his kitty. He will be seen magnum opus 2.0 with Rajinikanth. He will also be seen in Reema Kagti’s Gold. It is about India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London. It’s all set to release on Independence Day 2018. He will also be seen in a biopic on music maestro Gulshan Kumar which is titled as Mogul.