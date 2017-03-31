The first poster of the highly anticipated flick Toilet – Ek Prem Katha featuring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar is out.

Akshay launched the poster on his twitter handle and captioned it, “Pleased to share, @ToiletTheFilm an unusual love story will be with you on 11th Aug, 2017. Tayyar ho jayye Swachch Azaadi ke liye!.”

Following that lead actress Bhumi also posted the poster and wrote, “Our sweet little unusual love story @ToiletTheFilm releases on the 11/08/2017 Can’t wait for you guys to experience it.”

The first look shows the lead characters in a wedding attire, surrounded by a stetting of a restroom door.

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is a comedy-satire revolving around PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

The film will clash with Imtiaz Ali’s next which features Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma on 11th August during Independence Day week.

Akshay and Shah Rukh have previously clashed with movies like Yes Boss & Daava (18th July, 1997), Aitraaz and Veer-Zaara (12th November, 2004) and Jaan-E-Mann and Don (20 October, 2006), interestingly all the clashes have by Shah Rukh Khan.

Since Akshay Kumar’s last 4 consecutive films – Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom and Jolly LLB 2 has entered in the 100 crore club, it’ll be interesting to see that who will win this clash.

Post, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Akki will be seen in Robot 2 (2.0) which is said to be most expensive Indian film made over the budget of 400 crores, the film will hit the screens during Diwali, while PadMan will be released during the last quarter of this year.

The 49-year old actor has 2 big projects in 2018, with one being Neeraj Pandey’s Crack, the other is biographical sports drama Gold, where Akki will play the character of legendary player Balbir Singh. The film will showcase the journey of India – winning the 1st Olympic gold medal as an Independent nation in 1948.

Gold will be directed by Reema Kagti, who previously helmed films like Talaash and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. The film will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. It is set to hit the screens on 15th August, 2018.