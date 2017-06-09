Here’s another poster of Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited and talked about film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The film’s trailer is all set to release on 11th June and to build up the excitement, the makers have been releasing intriguing posters since last few days.

The latest one has the man himself! Akki is wearing a blue jumpsuit, holding a lantern and a vessel, standing in a backdrop of the field. He looks a bit angry here! What do you think?

Check out the poster here:

Last month he had met PM Narendra Modi. He tweeted: “Met PM Narendra Modi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’. His smile at just the title made my day,”. The actor wrote along with a photograph featuring him engrossed in conversation with Modi.

It was earlier said that the film was based on Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. But the film’s dialogue writers Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal told IANS that the movie was conceptualized much before Modi became the PM.

The movie delves on the need for toilets for sanitation in the country, and this message is conveyed via a love story. Modi has been campaigning for the need for toilets in every home for better health and sanitation.

