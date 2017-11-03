Aksar 2 To Clash With Tumhari Sulu At The Box Office!

Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode and Abhinav Shukla starrer Aksar 2 will be hitting the silver screen on 17th November 2017. The makers launched 2 brand new posters announcing the new release date.

Both the posters have created a frenzy leaving audiences in anticipation of the film, building their curiosity and leaves them wanting more!

Check out the two posters of #Aksar2… 17 Nov 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/thHvBw7xhx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 3, 2017

Calling it a well-planned strategy, director Ananth Mahadevan reveals that they seized an opportunity and now get a two week window to create curiosity around the film.

“Releasing the film on November 17 was a well-planned strategy by the producers. October was the month for Diwali and Golmaal Again and the first and second week of November had too many films. This gives us a two-week window to push our film that has gained tremendous curiosity thanks to the extra month of promotion,” director Ananth Mahadevan stated.

Presented by Siddhi Vinayak Creations, Aksar 2 is produced by Narendra Bajaj and Chirag Bajaj. Directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, with music composed by Mithoon and lyrics penned by Sayeed Quadri, Aksar 2 stars Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla, Mohit Madaan, Lillete Dubey and Sreesanth. The film is slated to release on November 17, 2017.