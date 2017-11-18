Aksar 2 Actress Zareen Khan Molested In Delhi! Read On To Know More

Zareen Khan who is in the news for her latest release Aksar 2 was mobbed in Delhi. The actress was present there for an event were a number of strangers almost molested her.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, the actress was in Delhi for some promotional event of her movie Aksar 2. After her last event, there was barely any security. A crowd of people gathered at the venue and started clicking her pictures!

Apparently, they forced her to click pictures and almost molested her but she found a way out of it. The actress is upset with the movie’s team for their apathy and not lack of adequate security arrangements.

A source from her team told BollywoodLife, “Everything was going well until the last visit. After finishing various promotional activities that were committed by her, when she reached the last venue for a 15-minute interaction, she was amazed that the organizers of the promotional tour had over-committed her time. While the cast was sitting and having dinner, Zareen decided to finish her interactions and leave. When she left there was hardly any security. Zareen was mobbed by a crowd of 40-50 people that had gathered at the venue. They were trying to click pictures and forced their cameras in her face. She was almost on the verge of getting molested. And while all this was happening none of the male members of the film team, that had accompanied her, even bothered to come forward and help. The situation was completely out of control. Even though she was very disturbed by this treatment, she still managed to fulfill her commitments and took the late night flight back to Mumbai.”

Trending :

Furthermore, the actress also spoke to the daily and commented about this incident, “I was extremely disturbed by their treatment and hence decided to take the late night flight back to Mumbai after fulfilling all my commitments.”

Zareen Khan is seen in Aksar 2 with Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla, Lillete Dubey, Mohit Madaan and S Sreesanth in key roles. The movie started slow at the box office!