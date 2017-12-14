Ajay Devgn, post the success of Golmaal Again, surely has one of the best line up in rest of the stars. A rom-com, thriller, biopic, comedy, and history – this man is playing with almost every genre with his upcoming films.

Let’s see what all upcoming movies he has in his kitty:

1. Raid

Set in Uttar Pradesh in the 1980s, Raid is based on real-life events involving one of the most high profile income tax raids the country has ever known. Raid will be directed by Rajkumar Gupta. Ajay Devgn, who will be seen essaying the role of an income tax officer in the film which is being shot in Lucknow. The movie will release on 16th March 2018.

2. Total Dhamaal

Ajay will also be seen in Total Dhamaal which is said to be an out and out family entertainer, just like Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal. The news was also there that Ajay Devgn left the movie because it had adult comedy in it. The movie is slated to release on 7th December 2018.

Trending

3. Untitled rom-com with Luv Ranjan

Said to be a quirky take on the urban relationship, this rom-com will also star Tabu. Thought they both will not be paired against each other, there will be enough scenes between them. Award-winning film editor will make his directional debut with this film and it will release on 19th October 2018.

4. Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn is also all set to play the role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Shivaji and also the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India, in the upcoming period-action film titled Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film is scheduled to release in 2019 and is directed by Om Raut. Raut is best known for directing “Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush”.

5. Sons Of Sardaar

Ajay Devgn will also star in the film revolving around the epic battle of Saragarhi. It is also being said that the movie will be made on an International scale and will have a stellar cast. UNESCO published eight stories of bravery and battle of Saragarhi was one of them. The movie has not yet got its release date.