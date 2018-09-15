Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal Trailer Out Around Diwali – Post Production Going On In Full Swing!

The team of Total Dhamaal have wrapped up shooting for the film recently and the post production is currently going on in full swing in Mumbai. The movie, which is an adventure comedy is the third instalment of the successful Dhamaal Franchise and stars Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffery in lead. There was a strong speculation within the trade that the much-anticipated comic caper will get pushed to 2019 to avoid releasing in between two mega budgeted films – 2.0 and Zero, however sources close to the development have confirmed that the film will release on 7th December 2018 as scheduled.

“Releasing in 2019 was never in consideration. We wrapped up shooting for the film as per the planned schedule, and the post production is currently in progress. Total Dhamaal has been mounted on a huge scale as compared to earlier two parts, and there is an attempt to introduce the audience to an all-together different genre. Unlike Double Dhamaal, the comedy here is very situational on lines with Dhamaal. Ajay Devgn’s presence has made Total Dhamaal one of the most awaited comedies of the year.”

Talking about the promotional campaign of the film, the source added, “The trailer is being worked on currently, and we plan to launch it anywhere between Dussehra and Diwali. Ajay Devgn believes in keeping the marketing campaign short and Total Dhamaal will be no different. The trailer will be introduced to the media and audience in a grand manner, and we also intend to attach it to the prints of Aamir Khan’s Diwali 2018 release, Thugs of Hindostan.”

The source concluded by saying that a couple of patchwork sequences are still pending and the same will be shot soon at a studio in Mumbai. The film produced by Fox Star Studios is slated to hit the big screen on 7th December 2018.