Shooting for the film fourth instalment of Golmaal has started. Actors Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Parineeti Chopra are looking forward to the fun. The actors of the Rohit Shetty directorial shared an image of clapboards of all four instalments of the popular Bollywood franchise lined up.


Golmaal Again has kickstarted his 1st schedule (Mahurat Shot) today at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai.

Golmaal Again has Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade in their ensembled cast list. While Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh are the new joinees.

Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again Goes On Floor
Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again Goes On Floor

This Rohit Shetty film also Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee Sachin Khedekar, Uday Tikekar and Prakash Raj in supporting roles. Golmaal Again is slated to release on October 6.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here