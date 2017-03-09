Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again Goes On Floor

Shooting for the film fourth instalment of Golmaal has started. Actors Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Parineeti Chopra are looking forward to the fun. The actors of the Rohit Shetty directorial shared an image of clapboards of all four instalments of the popular Bollywood franchise lined up.

Golmaal Again has kickstarted his 1st schedule (Mahurat Shot) today at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai.

Golmaal Again has Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade in their ensembled cast list. While Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh are the new joinees.

This Rohit Shetty film also Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee Sachin Khedekar, Uday Tikekar and Prakash Raj in supporting roles. Golmaal Again is slated to release on October 6.

Golmaal 1,2,3 and now 4!! CMON LETS DO THISSS!! The madness begins today🎉🎊😂 claps for the last 4 filmssss pic.twitter.com/v5GUd2iUXN — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 9, 2017