Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De Won’t Clash With Namastey England – Movie Postponed To 2019?

Ajay Devgn is a busy man in the B-Town as he has been shooting simultaneously for two films i.e. De De Pyaar De and Total Dhamaal. While the shooting of Total Dhamaal has almost been completed, we hear that the actor is yet to shoot for substantial chunk of De De Pyaar De which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in lead.

“Around 25 to 30 Day shoot of De De Pyaar De is still pending, and the same will be shot in two separate schedules of 15 days each. Ajay Devgn gave priority to Total Dhamaal over De De Pyaar De because Total Dhamaal has a huge ensemble cast, and it was becoming difficult for director Indra Kumar to get dates of the entire ensemble cast for the same period. Ajay decided to adjust his dairy to ensure that the shooting of Total Dhamaal sails safe. Now that major chunk of Total Dhamaal has been shot, he will move on to De De Pyaar De. The team will most certainly miss out on the 19th October release,” said a source

“Since November and December is jam packed with film releases, Ajay Devgn discussed about the possibility of getting the rom-com during the Valentine’s Day weekend. The actor feels that it is the ideal time for the film to release, as the audience would be keen to watch a light hearted rom-com on Valentines’ Day,” added the source.

The movie marks the directorial debut of Luv Ranjan’s editor, Akiv Ali. De De Pyaar De is the first romantic comedy that Ajay Devgn has taken up since Dil Toh Bacha Hai Ji (2011). The delay in shooting schedule of De De Pyaar De has ensured that the film won’t clash with Namastey England starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, at the Box-Office.