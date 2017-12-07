Ajay Devgn Will Share Screen Space With Real Police Officers in Raid

We had informed you earlier that Ajay Devgn is all set to play a tough no non-sense Income Tax Officer from Uttar Pradesh in his next Raid.

The film is being helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta and the films set in the 1980s Uttar Pradesh. Raid will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat, written by Ritesh Shah and it is slated to release on April 20, 2018.

Interestingly, the Baadshaho actor will be sharing a screen space real police officer in the film. The police officer named Ram Raksha Singh, who is an Assistant Sub Inspector of the UP police, is quite excited to be the part of his favourite idol’s film. He considers it to be the dream come true moment since he is getting to work with Ajay. According to a report in The Times Of India, Ajay especially went and met Singh and also introduced him to the other cast and crew members. He also told the team that Singh was a real and not a nakli cop. An excited Singh said, “My life has changed completely ever since that article was published about me working with Ajay Devgn in Raid. He read the article and would look at me while we were on the set. And then a couple of days later, he walked up to me, smiled and shook my hand. He told me that he had read the article and then introduced me to Saurabh Shukla and said, ‘You know? He’s a real cop!’ It was probably the most precious moment of my life.”

Ram Raksha Singh has wrapped up his part in Lucknow on Sunday. He said, “I shot with Ajay for about a month and there was not a single person he didn’t tell about me. He also told Ileana D’Cruz about me and how I was a policeman in real life, too. He even praised my style. Unhone director sahab, Raj Kumar Gupta ko meri uniform dikhayi aur bole, ‘Inki uniform dekhiye. Kitni perfect hai kyunki yehreal-life police officer hain.’ The article familiarised me with Ajay Devgn and now, he knows who I am apart from being just another actor on sets and that I feel is a big thing for me.”

Singh will be seen playing a role of a policeman who accompanies Ajay in the raid which he conducts. Sharing his experience of working with Ajay, Singh said, “Itne din Ajay ke saath kaam karke maine realise kiya ki woh police walon ki bahut izzat karte hain. He really holds our profession in high regard and needless to say, I am extremely proud of being a policeman.”

Another Sub Inspector Abdul Salaam Siddiqui of the UP police has also shot a few scenes with Ajay. He said, “I met Ajay a couple of times after the article appeared and he recognised me immediately. He told me that he had read the article and it was a matter of pride for him to be working with two real cops in the film.”