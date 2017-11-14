On the occasion of Children’s Day on Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Priyanka Chopra wished for better education and care for children.
Here’s what they tweeted:
T 2710 – Happy Children’s Day .. love to all and may they be safe and educated and cared for ..🙏🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZvVDLbqENH
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 13, 2017
Am blessed to be a parent….#HappyChildrensDay
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2017
“The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence.”:) #HappyChildrensDay
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) November 14, 2017
On children’s day……. let’s all find the child within us and set it free. Happy in the now. Unconditional ❤️ and clarity!
Thank all my little teachers.
— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 14, 2017
To kids everywhere (including mine) hats off… on training us adults so well! Happy #ChildrensDay!
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 14, 2017
Happy Children’s Day to all the little ones of the world…may our world someday be as beautiful as the one you all live in. ♥️🧚🏻♀️✨ #DreamBig #HappyChildrensDay #BestYears pic.twitter.com/t1cDQCbwhz
— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 13, 2017
Give a HUG to ur inner child today!! #HappyChildrensday pic.twitter.com/aKKbqnd0bA
— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 14, 2017
Surprise Surprise.. Happy Childrens day @iosiswellness , let’s celebrate together..😬😇#ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/pAT3MKTOTQ
— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) November 13, 2017
Happy #ChildrensDay… They are the purest beings on earth & are most definitely our future. We must love them unconditionally & leave a beautiful world for them…
I feel so blessed from God for my angel Medina…#BabaKiJan 🙏🙏🙏😘😘😘💖💖💖🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/5wirpsn1w8
— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 14, 2017
Hey guys, wish you Happy #ChildrensDay! Hope you have a great day ahead! 🤗❤️ https://t.co/NoJybXJhzp
— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 14, 2017