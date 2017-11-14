On the occasion of Children’s Day on Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Priyanka Chopra wished for better education and care for children.

Here’s what they tweeted:

T 2710 – Happy Children’s Day .. love to all and may they be safe and educated and cared for ..🙏🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZvVDLbqENH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 13, 2017

Am blessed to be a parent….#HappyChildrensDay — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2017

“The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence.”:) #HappyChildrensDay — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) November 14, 2017

On children’s day……. let’s all find the child within us and set it free. Happy in the now. Unconditional ❤️ and clarity!

Thank all my little teachers. — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 14, 2017

To kids everywhere (including mine) hats off… on training us adults so well! Happy #ChildrensDay! — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 14, 2017

Trending :

Happy Children’s Day to all the little ones of the world…may our world someday be as beautiful as the one you all live in. ♥️🧚🏻‍♀️✨ #DreamBig #HappyChildrensDay #BestYears pic.twitter.com/t1cDQCbwhz — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 13, 2017

Give a HUG to ur inner child today!! #HappyChildrensday pic.twitter.com/aKKbqnd0bA — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 14, 2017

Happy #ChildrensDay… They are the purest beings on earth & are most definitely our future. We must love them unconditionally & leave a beautiful world for them…

I feel so blessed from God for my angel Medina…#BabaKiJan 🙏🙏🙏😘😘😘💖💖💖🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/5wirpsn1w8 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 14, 2017