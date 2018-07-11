Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has been roped in for filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s next titled “Chanakya“. But wasn’t the same topic in news starring Akshay Kumar in the lead? Yash Raj Films is producing a film to be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Will this be a similar case with what happened to Battle Of Saragarhi?

Ajay on Wednesday tweeted: “Looking forward to playing ‘Chanakya’, a film about one of the greatest thinkers in Indian history…”

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Friday Filmworks’ Plan C Studios, “Chanakya” is based on the life and teachings of political thinker, philosopher, economist and royal advisor Vishnu Gupta, who is also popular as Kautilya.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Ajay is currently busy shooting “Total Dhamaal“, the third instalment of the “Dhamaal” franchise.