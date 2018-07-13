Ajay Devgn To Follow Salman Khan For Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior?

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is on a roll it seems! He has signed some high on content films back to back; it’s like a dream for any actor today! A few months back, Ajay had announced his film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and fans just couldn’t keep calm! He had even released the first look of it. Now we are hearing Ajay Devgn might follow Salman Khan for his next.

During that time, there were some issues regarding the studio and the production houses. When things didn’t work out in the favour, the studio backed out from the project. It is being said that Ajay didn’t wanted any kind of compromise on the project.

Now, if reports are to be believed Ajay is keen on releasing the film in the 3D format. According to the reports in TOI, Ajay is planning to launch the film in 3D. it is also being said that Ajay’s own production house will work on the film. The source further also added that the pre-production work is in full swing. His team has already started prepping up for the film. They have started making the sets and the shoot is likely to begin in next few months. We’ve seen how Salman Khan came up with a 3D version of his last film Race 3. Along with the film even the 3D version got criticized a lot.

Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior is about the legendary Maratha warrior Subedar Taanaji Malusare who was close to Shivaji. The film is likely to hit the theatres in 2019.