Ajay Devgn is on a roll at the box office, post Golmaal Again‘s amazing success at the box office he came back with Raid. In a more realistic zone, this movie has been doing well for itself at the box office. The movie has crossed the 80 crore mark and is pacing towards its target.

The movie is earning more 2.42 crores on its 2nd Monday, now stands at the grand total of 81.95 crores. The movie aims to earn 2+ crores on the remaining 2 days of this week. This will take the total in the range of 88-90 crores by the end of this week.

Ajay Devgn’s last movie Golmaal Again was a super-hit collecting over 205 crores at the box office. Though Golmaal Again was a sort of comeback for this star as Shivaay and Baadshaho didn’t do well at the box office. But soon after Golmaal Again he is all set to have another plus to his credit.

The actor is prepping for his upcoming film titled Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior, where he will essay the title role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare a military leader in the army of Shivaji and also the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India.

“The prep is going on and we would start shooting in August,” he said about the period-action film.

The actor will also star in a yet-untitled romantic-comedy film, which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu.

Raid is currently facing a tough competition from Sonu Ke Titu Sweety and Hichki. It will be interesting to see how the movie will trend once Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 arrive this week.