Ajay Devgn Releases The Poster of Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior

Across India, history books have exulted praises about the bravery and courage of Taanaji Malusare, the Subedar of the Maratha Regiment under the command of Chhatrapati Shivaji and his inseparable friend and confidant. Taanaji is known as one of the bravest Maratha warriors, synonymous with valor and heroism, and superstar Ajay Devgn is all set to bring his epic story to the big screen.

Ajay Devgn surprised his fans by unveiling the first look of his upcoming film Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior. The actor took to Twitter to release the first poster. Fans have been waiting for the news since Ajay had created a buzz by tweeting that he will release something new soon.

Ajay Devgn will play the role of a warrior Subedar Taanaji Malusare. The movie will be a historical drama and will release in 2019. It will be directed by Om Raut. He is best known for directing critically and commercially successful film Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush (2015), which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director.It will be produced by Ajay Devgn and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

The actor is all set to swing back to action mode after Shivaay, however, Shivaay had doomed at the box office. Right now, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming movie Baadshaho, directed by Milan Luthria The film is based on the Emergency in 1975 and also stars Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jamwal, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz. The multi-starrer is slated to release on September 1.

Apart from this, Ajay will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again which is set to release this year with Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Tabu.

