Mere Rashke Qamar will be recreated in the upcoming film Baadshaho. Here’s the first look of Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz from the sufi song.

The song which has been sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, has Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s soulful voice too and has been shot on the picturesque location of Bikaner, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

In the first look of the song, we see Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz getting close to each other. While Ileana is seen in a royal formal attire, Ajay Devgn is seen in his grunge gangster avatar.

Take a look at the still here:

The film is set in the backdrop of the emergency and revolves around a big heist carried out by Ajay and his team. It is the story of a gang of robbers trying to loot the gold reserve, which is being transported from one city to another. Within 96 hours, a truck full of gold will have to safely cover 600 kilometers to reach its destination.

Talking about the film, director Milan Luthria mentioned, “This is a historical fiction film. We have used some facts, there is a lot of stuff that was unusual and exciting. It (Emergency as subject) is a great backdrop for action and thrills. We have done extensive research on the subject.”

The multi-starrer also stars Esha Gupta, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jamwal, Sanjay Mishra in lead roles.

Directed by Milan Luthria, the film is set to release on 1st September. It is one of the much-awaited films since Ajay Devgn was last seen in 2016’s Diwali release Shivaay, which received average reviews. His fans have now been waiting to see him in a bolder avatar in Baadshaho with the Haryanvi act.