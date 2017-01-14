Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda, Salima-Sulaiman to fight it out as team owners

Bollywood Superstars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda and Music director duo Salim-Sulaiman will own a stake partnering with the corporate head honchos in different teams the world’s first Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) “Super Fight League”.

Actor-Producer Ajay Devgn will be the co-owner of ‘Mumbai Maniacs’. The ‘Kahaani 2’ actor Arjun Rampal is the co-owner of ‘Delhi Heroes’ and critically-acclaimed actor Randeep Hooda will co-own the team ‘Haryana Sultans’. Musical-duo Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant co-own ‘UP Nawabs’.

About his association, Ajay Devgn said, “I love this sport because somehow I am connected to action. It’s fun, exciting and very challenging and gives adrenaline rush. That’s why I wanted to be a part of this, after we saw how it happens in the US.”

The fitness enthusiast Arjun Rampal spoke about his association with the league, “I think it takes a lot of guts to practice the sport. It might look little violent but at the end of the day the guys are really fit and incredible athletes.”

“It might not be surprising that the diaspora of people that actually watch MMA is also the same kind of people who listen to our music. We make energetic music for the youth and they watch this sport. So what’s the better way to connect with them? It’s interesting and growing rapidly,” said the composers Salim-Sulaiman.

A distinctive point scoring system separates “Super Fight League” from all of the other leagues. Each SFL team will comprise of six players (five male fighters and one female fighter) who will be competing in six different weight categories and evaluated based on a 5-point scoring system.

MMA is all set to enthrall the Indian audience and is beginning on 20th January 2017 till 25th February 2017.